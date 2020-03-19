Two COVID-19 positive patients in Karnataka fully recovered

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two COVID-19 positive patients in Karnataka have fully recovered and will be discharged tomorrow.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said: "Two COVID-19 positive patients have completely recovered and will be discharged tomorrow. They will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure."

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Karnataka stands at 14 as of today.

"The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) have occurred in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

