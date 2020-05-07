Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.
The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patient, who hails from Surajpur, is 25 years old.
Presently, the AIIMS has 21 active Coronavirus positive patients and all are in stable condition. (ANI)
Two Covid patients discharged in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 19:47 IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.