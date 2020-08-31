Two CPI(M) workers hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After a long null, political killings shook Kerala on the occasion of Onam, with two CPI(M) workers allegedly hacked to death on Sunday, in the rural area of the state capital.

According to police, two persons -- Mithil Raj (32) and Haq Muhammad (24) -- were attacked around 11:30 pm on Sunday at Venjaramoodu. While Raj died on the spot, Muhammad succumbed to injury at the hospital.

CPI(M) leadership alleged that Congress was behind the "murders". However, Congress denied the allegations.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State Secretary alleged that it was a "planned murder" with the knowledge of top Congress leadership.

"Congress that failed miserably in the state by bringing a non- confidence motion against Left government is now indulging in these political killings to create unrest in the state," he said.

While Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala dismissed the allegations and said, "Kerala government that is facing an administrative crisis is trying to put the blame of killings on Congress. It is not part of Congress culture to kill or attack anyone. People know the truth and such acts by CPI(M), will never be taken to face value by the people."

According to police, three persons have been arrested in the connection with the twin murder and further investigation is on. (ANI)

