Two criminals arrested after encounter with police in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): An encounter took place between the Special Operations Group (SOG), Uttar Pradesh Police and criminals in Kaushambi on Saturday.



Police got information about the movement of the criminals accused of cases of robbery. The encounter took place near Dewar Kotari of Manjhanpur Kotwali in the Kaushambi district.

Two miscreants were arrested and one of them received a bullet injury on the leg. The injured person was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, the arrested persons Shyam Babu and Ram Baksh are residents of Gonda district. Over a dozen cases of theft and robbery are registered against both in districts like Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Gonda, Ayodhya and others. (ANI)

