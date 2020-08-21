Two criminals paraded, made to do sit-ups before public by Indore police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Two men who had absconded, after attacking a person on August 11 with a knife after the latter refused to give away his vehicle, were arrested on Thursday, following which Indore police made them do sit-ups while they were paraded in Dwarkapuri here.

According to the police, the two accused -- Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma -- were asked to apologise publically and made to do sit-ups.

Dharam Veer Singh, Dwarkapuri Police Station SHO, said, "The police was in search of both the accused after the incident. After arresting them, we took them to the area where they committed the crime on August 11. Both of them were made to do sit-ups and their procession was also taken out."

Pointing out that the action was taken to reduce the fear among the people, he added, "They were asked to touch the ground with their foreheads where they had attacked the person. The step was necessitated as the locals were losing their faith in the police. It was done so that the people lose the fear of criminals and do not hesitate to come to police in cases of any crime." (ANI)

