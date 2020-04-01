Two-day complete lockdown in Gwalior begins

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The district administration has imposed a two-day complete lockdown beginning Wednesday to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection, according to District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh.

"All Gwalior residents are appealed to follow the complete lockdown for two days. Milk, vegetables will be provided to you and all other services will be closed during these two days. We want the support of all people to ensure we can fight Coronavirus strongly," Singh said on Wednesday.

As per the orders, the home delivery of milk and papers will be allowed only up to 9 am in the morning on both days. While all vegetable Mandis will remain closed during the two day period and only 10 petrol pumps are allowed to operate.

No medicine shops, apart from those situated near government hospitals and the ones located inside private hospitals, not numbering more than 50, have been allowed to remain open.

All grocery shops will also remain closed, however, a special order will come out to open the PDS and fair price shops on April 2.

1200 policemen have been deployed to ensure the success of the complete lockdown, and 41 patrolling parties will also keep a strict vigil on the localities and societies.

Apart from these, 38 checkpoints have been created to seal the border and other areas in the city.

This decision has been taken after the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Indore.

Gwalior, so far, has two positive cases of the infection while the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood at 66 in Madhya Pradesh till March 31, out of which 44 have been reported in Indore.

Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the state. (ANI)

