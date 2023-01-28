Two-day meeting of Ram Temple building committee to start today

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): A two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir building construction committee will commence on Saturday in Ayodhya to review the progress made in the temple construction.

A decision will also be taken regarding the shape and stone of the permanent idol of Lord Ramlala.

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the building construction committee has already left for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site from Ayodhya circuit house on Saturday morning for the meeting.

The meeting will continue for two days at the Viswamitra Ashram present at the Ram Jannabhoomi temple site.



The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had last week said that idol of Ram Lala would be installed on the Makar Sankranti next year.

"About 40-50 per cent of the construction work of the Ram temple here is complete and on the Makar Sankranti in 2024 the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed," Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said here addressing the media persons.

He further said that the work on the ground floor which has 170 pillars will be completed by October this year. (ANI)

