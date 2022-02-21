Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning on the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for IT and Industries on Monday.



According to an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, after finding out about the death of Goutham Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to announce two-day state mourning and conduct the last rites of the deceased as per the state honours and protocols.

The CM while interacting with the ministers and other officials said that he had lost a best friend, eminent minister, and a good politician with the death of Goutham Reddy. (ANI)

