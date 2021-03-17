Two-day nationwide bank strike from today to protest against privatisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms".

Banks were seen shut on Monday.



Notice to customers regretting inconvenience caused to them read "We advice that UFBU which comprises AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO has given a notice to Indian Banks' Association, for an all India bank strike" adding that online banking facility will be operational on these days.

UFBU claims that 10 lakh bank employees and officers are on agitation against the privatisation of banks.



Sanjiv Kumar Bandish Convenor UFBU said, "This is a do or die situation for us. I urge all my fellows to participate in the strike to convey our protest to the government. The protest is not just in the interest of bank employees but for all citizens of the country."



"Private banks are not in the interest of the country. We will save PSBs," he added.

Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raised slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees

The three main slogans in the strike include save PSBs', sustain social banking and safeguard peoples savings.

Bank employees in Agartala and Patna also participated in the strike and raised slogans.

Pankaj Kapoor General Secretary Bank of India officers association Delhi said, "The budget announcement said two banks and one insurance company will be privatised in the name of disinvestment. Nobody knows what is this disinvestment and who knows where the money from disinvestment goes?"

"The names of the banks were not mentioned in the Union Finance Minister's budget speech which shows that the Government has no planning and preparation. They are not ready to talk with the bankers for whom they are formulating these policies," he further said.

He warned that bigger hartals will follow if the government pursues its privatisation policy and also asked the people of the country to support the strike.

Nilotpal Ghosh a protester from Siliguri said, "Response in support of the strike is very good from every area".

Utpal Kanth General Secretary Bihar unit of Allahabad Bank Staff Association said, "Money of the public will be at risk, loans will not be given to farmers, banks in the villages will be shut". (ANI)

