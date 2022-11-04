Two-day seminar on 'Gujari language' organised in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Linguistics organized a two-day-long seminar on the 'Gujari Language and Education'.

The opening ceremony was presided over by former Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli.

On this occasion, famous Gujri poet and researcher Ahmad Shanas, former president of Urdu Kashmir University Professor Qadoos Javed, former president of Gujri Cultural Academy and renowned writer and artist Abdul Ghani Ghayoor were the distinguished guests.

Dr Shah Nawaz delivered the welcome speech and explained the aims and objectives of this two-day literary program.



Abdul Ghani Kohli praised the efforts of the Secretary of the Cultural Academy and his team for organizing a two-day seminar for the promotion of the Gujri language and said that everyone needs to make efforts at their own level for the development of the Gujri language.

Gujri fiction writer Professor MK Waqar presented an essay on the personality and services of Mian Nizamuddin Larvi.

Kohli, Ahmadshinas, Munshakhi, Abdul Ghani Ghayur, Dr Shah Nawaz, Mohammad Taib Kisana, Advocate Anwar Chaudhry, Ameeruddin Kisana and Tariq Abrar also performed the ritual unveiling of famous Gujri fiction writer and poetess Zarina Naghmi's fictional collection "Gandhiraka Phul".

The speakers said that the eminent writer and poetess of Gujri, Zareena Naghmi, is sick in Chandigarh, due to which she could not attend the event, but in the presence of her family, the Cultural Academy released her collection of Gujri legends.

Sarwari Kisana has rendered immeasurable services for the welfare of the Gujri nation and Gujri language and literature and Zareena Naghmi has made a very useful addition to the treasure of Gujri by authoring several Gujri books, for which we congratulate her and her family and pray that Allah Almighty restores her health.



A technical session of papers was held which was presided over by eminent historian Wadeeb Sarwarchohan while the guest was Prof. Waqar.

Tariq Abrar presented papers on "Services of Journalism and Gujjar Journalists", Manshakhaki on "Services of Iqbal Azim Chaudhary in Gujri Language and Literature" and Chaudhry Mohammad Zaman on "Services of Haji Shamsuddin Mehjoor Poonchi in Gujri Poetry".

After the articles, an open discussion session was also held, in which Abdul Ghani Ghayur, Prof. Qadoos Javed, Prof MK Waqar, Ahmed Shanas and Sarwar Chauhan presented their views and highlighted the merits and demerits of the articles. And Gujri is the mother of Urdu.

During the semi-narka, a young artist sang a Gujri song and Mohammad Shabbir of PG Hostel also presented his poetry. During the opening ceremony and technical meeting, the famous Urdu and Gujri poetess Naseem Akhtar performed the duties of the opening ceremony.

In the end, Dr Shah Nawaz, in-charge of Gujri Section of the Cultural Academy, thanked all the guests, authors and participants.

On this occasion, distinguished personalities including Padma Shri Dr Jitendravadham Puri, Dr Javedrahi, Advocate Anwar Chaudhry, Muhammad Hussain Naseem, Ameeruddin Kisana, Professor Raj Kumar, Fateh Ali Sarwari Kisana, were present. Children of Muhammad Tayeb Kisana and Zafaraksana, Ashtia Q Misbah, Mukhtar Ahmad Chaudhry and others were also present.

The seminar concluded with Gulab Garhi, Dr Shahnaz Qadri, Ghulam Sarwar Chauhan, Ishtiaq Misbah, Prof Abdul Rashid Qadri and Naseem Akhtar, and comments and evaluations of experts in language and literature.

The meeting was presided over by Namoradib and poet and former in-charge of the department of Gujri Cultural Academy Munsakhaki and the president of the department and Ardomulana Azad Memorial College Dr Shahnaz Qadri was the guest of honour and the guest of honour was Namorak Kashmiri and the poet Shabirrathara Azazi.

Dr. Shahnaz Qadri presented "Civilizational and Cultural Sharing of Gujri Aura +- Radu", Young Poet Scholar Rashtiaq Ahmed Musbah "Modern Gujri Poetry", Famous Historian, Writer and Poet Ghulam Sarwar Chauhan "Services of Ghulam Rasool Asghar for Gujri", Prof Abdul Rashid Qadri "Services of Muhammad Ismail Zabih in Gujri Literature" and others. Urdu and Gujri poetess Naseem Akhtar read articles on the topics of "Ghulam Hussain Zia's services for the development of Gujri". And the mushaira festival was also organized.

At the end, Prof Raim K Waqar, Advocate Anwar Chaudhry, Abdul Ghani Ghayur, Mohammad Shabbirrather, Manshakhaki, Dr Shahnawaz declared the semi-narcotics a success by presenting the articles and impressions related to the semi-narrative.

Meanwhile, Ishtiaq Ahmed Musbah performed the duties of Nizamat while the motion of thanks was presented by Dr Shah Nawaz, in-charge of the Gujri department. (ANI)

