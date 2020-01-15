Two dead, 10 injured after truck collides with jeep in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Two people have died and 10 others are injured after a truck collided with a jeep here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Bansi Banjara and Bhairulal Karilal Gaur.

The incident took place at Mhalgi Nagar chowk area here.

Police teams arrived at the spot after recieving reports of the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

