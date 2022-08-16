Two dead as ceiling of house collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Two people died after a ceiling of a house collapsed in the Moti Chhaya building in Nane Pada, Mulund East on Monday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place around 7.45 pm in the evening on the first floor of the ground plus two-storey building.

The deceased have been identified as 93-year-old Devshankar Nathalal Shukla and 87-year-old Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla.

The BMC officials reached the spot after being alerted on the helpline number.

Both were taken to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital where Dr Sharad, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) declared them brought dead.

"It is a ground plus two-storeys private building. It is an approximately 20-25 years old structure and 351 notices are issued by ward," the BMC said in its bulletin.

The BMC has declared house collapse as a Level 1 incident. (ANI)