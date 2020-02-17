Malda (West Bengal) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two people lost their lives and five were injured when a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar.
The under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar, Malda district on Sunday.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Two dead, five injured as under-construction bridge collapses in WB's Malda
ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:03 IST
