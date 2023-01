Ganjam (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): As many as two passengers were killed and five others were injured after a bus overturned on the Kanakata ghat in the Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday, said police.



The injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the bus was enroute to Patrapur in Ganjam from Rayagarh in Gajapati, when the driver lost control. The bus then skidded off the road and overturned.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)