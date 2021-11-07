Two dead in fire at Mumbai's Hansa Heritage building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Two persons including a woman died in Hansa Heritage building fire in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Saturday, police informed.



Speaking to ANI, Sampark Karade, Divisional Fire Officer said, "Seven people were stranded in a flat of the building. However, the fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway."

The officer also said that both the deceased persons were taken to the hospital after they got serious injuries in the incident, but, they were declared dead on arrival. (ANI)

