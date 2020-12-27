Two dead, one injured in Mumbai fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Two persons lost their lives and one received injuries after a fire broke out at the Sai Baba temple in Charkop area of Mumbai on early Sunday morning, the fire brigade department said.



As per it, short circuit could be the reason behind the incident. By the time people came to know about the incident, those sleeping inside the temple were trapped in flames.

Among the dead include Subhash Khode and Yuvaraj Pawar, both 25 years of age. Another person Mannu Radheshyam Gupta, aged 26, is in critical condition, the department added.

Earlier on October 23, five fire personnel were injured during a fire-fighting operation at City Centre Mall in Nagpada area of Mumbai. While the fire was doused, fire personnel were treated and discharged.(ANI)

