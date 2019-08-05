Two dead, one sustained injuries after miscreants barge into house in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two persons of the same family were killed and another sustained injuries in an attempt of loot here on Monday.

According to Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, one of the victims was sleeping outside his house when the miscreants barged in to loot.

"Two people were shot dead and one sustained injuries in connection with the case. The accused will be nabbed soon based on the CCTV footages checked by the police," he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

