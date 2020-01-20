Two dead, six injured after car falls into gorge in HP's Kangra

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Two people were killed while six others sustained injuries after the car they were traveling in rolled down a cliff in the Billing area of Kangra district on Sunday, police said.

A total of eight persons were in the car when it fell into the gorge.

While the two persons died on the spot, the other six were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

