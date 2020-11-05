Two dead, six injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Two people died and six were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory here in the Dheku area of Raigad on Wednesday night, police said.



A powerful explosion took place in the chemical factory at 2.40 am.

A 32-year-old woman died in the blast while her husband and three children were severely injured. Two other workers were injured and have been admitted to the municipal hospital for treatment, as per officials.

Fire is under control now and the Khopoli Police Station is investigating the incident, they added. (ANI)

