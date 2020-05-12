Two deaths, 47 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): Two deaths and 47 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,035.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country now stands at 70,756, including 46,008 active cases of the virus.

So far, 22,454 patients have either been cured or discharged/migrated while 2,293 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

