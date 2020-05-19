Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Two Delhi returnees, belonging to Latehar and Jamshedpur respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
According to Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, "Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jharkhand. One each from Latehar and Jamshedpur. Both have returned from Delhi."
Total cases in Jharkhand stand at 233, said the Health Secretary. (ANI)
Two Delhi returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand
ANI | Updated: May 19, 2020 23:24 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Two Delhi returnees, belonging to Latehar and Jamshedpur respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.