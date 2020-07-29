Two detained in possession of exotic animals in Assam's forest: Police

Cachar (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two people were detained on Tuesday in possession of exotic animals, including one kangaroo, six macaw parrots, three tortoises, and two monkeys at Lailapur Forest, said Jagadish Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar here on Wednesday.

"In yet another major success in rescue of wildlife, Officials of Cachar Police, Silchar intercepted a vehicle at 11:30 pm on 28-07-2020 at Lailapur Forest Sub-beat coming from Mizoram carrying a consignment of exotic wildlife," said Cachar police.

The accused, identified as Narsimha Reddy and Navnath Tukaram Daigude, have been detained and on interrogation. They told the forest officials that the consignment was going to Guwahati, as per police.

The Cachar police were on routine checking all the trucks passing from the Lailapur for any illegal timber. However one of the Forest Official detected a peculiar smell emanating from one lorry, police said.

On asking the driver, he said that it is nothing but some rotten fruits. Not convinced with his reply, the forest official searched the lorry and found the exotic animals packed in carton boxes. The investigation is on in this case, police added. (ANI)

