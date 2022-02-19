Two die after sand-laden truck overturns on their car in Mainpuri in UP

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A couple died in an accident at the Dannahar area of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh yesterday after their car was crushed by a sand-laden truck that overturned after losing balance.

The incident took place when the sand-laden truck crushed the car, killing the man and his wife on the spot. The truck driver and cleaner both have suffered severe injuries in the incident.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police rushed to retrieve the badly crushed bodies from the accident spot. (ANI)