Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Two persons died after elevator of a building collapsed in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It said E Tiwari Yadav (35), and Bholaram Yadav (36) were declared dead when they were taken to Rajwadi hospital. (ANI)