Two die in UP's Mirzapur after drinking water mixed with toilet waste

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A 70-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl died in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur after drinking water from a hand pump mixed with dirty water from the toilets.

According to Chief Medical Officer Mirzapur PD Gupta, five people are currently undergoing treatment and many others in the Dadra village are suffering from bouts of diarrhoea.

Following the death of the two, a team from the state health department reached the village and examined the drinking water.



"A 70-year-old old woman and a 3-year-old child died after drinking polluted water from a handpump. Five villagers are in the hospital. After the health department heard about the incident, a team reached the spot and investigation revealed that dirty water from a toilet near the hand pump was leaking and mixing with the drinking water," Gupta said.

He further assured that the issue is being resolved and proper medicines have been given to the people.

"The situation is under control," he said. (ANI)

