Two die of electrocution in paddy field in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Two workers died after getting electrocuted in a paddy field in Srikakulam village here, police said on Friday.

According to Ghantasala Police station Sub Inspector Ramakrishna, a group of six workers went to a paddy field in Srikakulam village, Ghantasala Mandal, Krishna district to spray pesticide. They did not notice a wire lying in the field.



"Three of the workers accidentally touched the wire, which led to the death of two on the spot while one suffered injuries on his leg. Another person who saw this incident is in a shocking state. This mishap took place at around 11 AM," police said.

The deceased are identified as Ch Anil Kumar (35) and G Sitaramanjaneyulu (30). The bodies of the deceased are taken for post mortem; the injured along with the person who was in a shocking state were taken for treatment to Machilipatnam Government General Hospital and are now safe.

A case is filed under Section 174 of CrPC and police are investigating the case. (ANI)

