Two died after consuming hooch in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two people died after allegedly consuming hooch at a wedding ceremony in Dhanari region of the district on Sunday night.

The duo, identified as Tauki and Urman, fell sick during the ceremony and were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

According to the police, the incident occurred last night in Naglachturbhanpur village under Gunnaur Police Station limits. The bodies were sent for postmortem by the police.

"The incident occurred at Kalyan Singh's daughter's wedding ceremony. The victims Tauki and Urman fell sick during the ceremony. Later, they were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead. A lot of people consumed alcohol during the wedding. The cause of death is not yet ascertained," said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP).

However, the village head and locals have claimed that both died due to the consumption of hooch.

"The cause behind their death is the consumption of toxic liquor," the village head told ANI. (ANI)

