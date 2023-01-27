Two died in a road accident in Assam's Dhubri district

Dhubri (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): At least two people, both female, were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at GTB road in Dhubri town where a four-wheeler, in which the victims were travelling, collided with a truck and two motorcycles parked on the roadside.



According to police, the vehicle bearing registration number AS-17J-5224 was going towards Gauripur and collided with a truck and two motorcycles.

Following the accident, locals and police rescued the injured persons and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

"The injured persons were rushed to hospital. Two among the injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a police officer of Dhubri district said. (ANI)

