Two drones from direction of Pakistan cross International Border in J-K's Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, Two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at around 6 pm on Friday. BSF troops fired upon them. Jawans are keeping strict vigil.

On November 19, four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) were neutralised by security forces in an operation near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir.



The encounter took place early morning and lasted for three hours.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them including 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

