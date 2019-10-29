Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possesing cannabis here in Kupwara, police said on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said that an unspecified amount of cannabis and a motorcycle involved in the crime was seized from the accused's possession.
A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Two drug peddlers held for possessing cannabis in J-K's Kupwara
ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:53 IST
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possesing cannabis here in Kupwara, police said on Monday.