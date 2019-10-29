Two drug peddlers held for possessing cannabis in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possesing cannabis here in Kupwara, police said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said that an unspecified amount of cannabis and a motorcycle involved in the crime was seized from the accused's possession.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

