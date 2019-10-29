Representative image
Two drug peddlers held for possessing cannabis in J-K's Kupwara

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:53 IST

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possesing cannabis here in Kupwara, police said on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said that an unspecified amount of cannabis and a motorcycle involved in the crime was seized from the accused's possession.
A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:05 IST

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:53 IST

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:45 IST

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:57 IST

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:21 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:31 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:31 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:22 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:08 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:00 IST

