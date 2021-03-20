Visual of two accused held with seized contrabands in J-K's Tikri
Visual of two accused held with seized contrabands in J-K's Tikri

Two drug peddlers held in J-K's Tikri

ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2021


Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Udhampur Police on Friday arrested two alleged drug peddlers along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Tikri and seized 300 kgs of poppy straw and Rs 5 lakhs of cash from their possession.

Rajinder Katoch Additional Superintendent of Police said," We got information that a tanker is coming from Srinagar to Jammu with drugs. Acting on that information, we have seized 300 kilograms of poppy straws in 15 bags concealed in a chamber. We have also seized Rs 5 lakhs of cash from the accused."
"This is a big achievement. To address the menace of drugs, which is supporting terrorism we have set up a special Nakka," he added.
An FIR has been registered on the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

