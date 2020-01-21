Two drug peddlers held in Kolkata, 25 kg heroin seized

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested UP based narcotic drug dealer with his Manipur based counterpart from Paikpara area and seized contraband drugs worth around Rs 75 to 105 crore in the international grey market from their possession.

The accused have identified as 40-year-old Juber and 49-year-old Moulana Fayazuddin. Both are residents of Dhawaria, Bhawanipurwa, in Uttar Pradesh and Thoubal in Manipur, respectively, police said.

Acting on secret information, police arrested both the accused with heroin weighing about 25.255 kg at about 1.35 am from the Paikpara area which falls under the Tala Police Station's jurisdiction in Kolkata.

"On searching their belongings, a huge quantity of heroin weighing about 25.255 kg was recovered. A specific case has been registered under Section 21(c) 29 of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," a police official said.

According to police, this is one of the biggest seizures of heroin not only in Kolkata jurisdiction but also in Bengal and North East.

The arrested accused will be produced before city Sessions Court in Bankshall today and police remand will be sought for. (ANI)

