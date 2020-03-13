Two elderly assaulted over disputed land in Barmer, 3 held

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Two elderly persons were beaten up by a group of people allegedly over a disputed plot of land in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said on Thursday.

Three accused have been taken into police custody.

"We have registered a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and three accused have been taken into police custody," Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma told reporters here.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

