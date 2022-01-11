Two engineering students start Indonesian chicken breed farm in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): With an aim of creating employment opportunities, two engineering students started an Indonesian chicken black breed known as "Ayam Cemani" or "Kadaknath" poultry farm in Srinagar.

The two friends got inspiration from cricketer MS Dhoni who also has the same farm on a large scale.

Speaking to ANI, Numair Rasheed, one of the engineering students said, "We both are friends and wanted to start a joint venture together. Here, we are dealing with the Indonesian breed of chicken and named our farm "The Royal Feathers"."

"One of the motives behind starting a venture was to create employment opportunities. We have to come forward and take steps to secure our future, so we began this startup," he said.

Further, Rasheed informed that this is the rare breed of chicken and is the most expensive.



"Similar birds are also available in Dhar and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh. However, we have bought these from Ambala. Chicken farming is one of the best solutions to control unemployment and fulfil the demand of white meat lovers," he added.

Another engineering student, Mamoon Khan said that these chickens contain around 27 per cent more protein than normal chickens.

"It is good for cardiac patients because it has very few carbs and more protein, that is why it is very expensive. We got the inspiration of starting this poultry farm from MS Dhoni. We thought why not Kashmir can have these kinds of activities?" he added.

Dr Reyaz Ahmad, a veterinarian came to visit the poultry farm started by these two engineering students.

"I came across a post of this farm on social media. I was curious to visit the farm because it has been started by two engineering students. They have a unique kind of chickens. We should encourage the youth to take these kinds of steps as it can also reach to a leader scale in further," the veterinarian said.

The "Ayam Cemani" is a blackbird - inside and out. It has been associated with the Dark Arts, especially in Indonesia. "Ayam" means Chicken in the Indonesian language and "Cemani" can mean a village in local dialect or "Solid black" in Sanskrit. (ANI)

