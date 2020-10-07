Two escape after attempting to rape 2-year-old in MP, police on lookout

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh are on a lookout for two accused of allegedly attempting to rape a two-year-old girl in her house.



According to Amit Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, the two escaped after the mother of the infant walked in on them attempting the rape.

"An attempt was made to rape a two-year-old child by two men on Wednesday. The two accused entered the house and on hearing the child's voice, the mother rushed to the room after which the two fled from the scene," Kumar told ANI.

"The accused are not known to the child's mother. Based on her inputs, the police is trying to gather suspects," he added. (ANI)

