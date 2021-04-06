Two fake currency racketeers convicted by special NIA court in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday convicted two accused persons in a fake Indian currency notes case.

The court has convicted two accused Shiv Bhajan Gupta, and Kuldeep Gupta under sections 489B, 489C and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to four years of imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine, according to a statement from the NIA.

The case relates to seizure of FICN by STF UP on August 24, 2018 having face value of Rs 4,60,000 from the possession of four accused persons namely Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Vivek Rajput alias Gurudev, Kuldeep Gupta and Rajneesh Yadav.



An FIR dated 24.08.2018 was registered at Hasanganj police station in Lucknow. NIA then re-registered the case on 18.09.2018 and took up the investigation.

Investigation has revealed that consignment of FICN, which was recovered from the four accused persons, was supplied to them by one Abdul Salam who had procured the same from accused Jiyaul Haq. The aforesaid consignment of FICN was supplied to accused Jiyaul Haq by an accused Gazlu Mia resident of Bangladesh. After completion of investigation, NIA filed Charge sheets against 6 accused persons.

Earlier on March 23, two accused persons Vivek Rajput and Rajneesh Yadav were convicted by the NIA court Lucknow and were also sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5000. (ANI)

