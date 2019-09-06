Two farmers die allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two farmers of the same family, died allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village here on Friday.

This incident took place in Gottipadu village in Vajrakaroor mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.

The dead farmers are identified as Veeresh and Chandra who belonged to the same family.

Police arrived at the location and investigating the matter. (ANI)

