Two farmers found dead in Kanpur, probe initiated

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:44 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1(ANI): Two farmers were stabbed to death with an axe by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, police said.
The deceased were working in a field at Khojkipur village last night when they were brutally murdered. The bodies of the two farmers were found on Thursday by locals.
Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev Singh said the deceased were in the field guarding their crops against stray animals when the incident took place.
"The two were murdered with an axe last night while they were working in the field. When they were murdered, they were guarding their fields from wild animals. The reason behind the murder is not yet clear," he said.
The police suspect personal dispute to be the reason behind the murder and have detained four people for questioning.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

