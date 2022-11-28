Two female Namibian cheetahs shifted to big enclosure at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Two female Namibian Cheetahs, earlier quarantined, were on Sunday released into a bigger enclosure under the supervision of experts in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, said District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma on Sunday.

The eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17.

Initially, the cheetahs were kept in a separate small enclosure. Now, two of them have been shifted into the big enclosure and they will hunt themselves.

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi reintroduced cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Cheetahs are said to be the fastest animal. It runs at a speed of 100-120 km per hour.



The habitat that has been selected in Kuno is very beautiful and ideal, where there is a large tract of grasslands, small hills, and forests and it is very much suitable for cheetahs. Heavy security arrangements in Kuno National park to prevent poaching activities have been made.

Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs and monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there is a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah that keeps monitoring the location for 24 hours.

Under the ambitious project of the Indian government-Project Cheetah- the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetahs is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger' which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

In 1947-48, the last three cheetahs were hunted by the Maharaja of Korea in Chhattisgarh and the last cheetah was seen at the same time. In 1952 the Government of India declared Cheetahs as extinct and since then Modi government has restored cheetahs after almost 75 years. (ANI)

