Two female rhinos translocated from Kaziranga to Manas National Park

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Two female rhinoceros have been translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park under the Indian Rhino Vision programme, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Monday.

The Manas National Park, which did not have even a single rhino 10 years ago, will now become home to 20 rhinos.

"There was a time when the rhino population in Manas National Park was zero. Now it is 43," Suklabaidya said. (ANI)

