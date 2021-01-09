Two flyovers inaugurated in Kochi, expected to reduce traffic woes

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated two most awaited flyovers in Kochi, named Vytilla flyover and Kundannoor flyover through video conferencing.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister G Sudhakaran was also present at the site for the inauguration of the flyovers. Finance Minister Thomas Issac was the chief guest of the function through video conferencing.

Both the flyovers are expected to save a lot of commuting time on NH-66 which connects Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Panvel in Maharashtra.

After the inauguration, Vijayan said that the new flyovers will play a key role in solving the traffic blocks in the city.

"I am proud of being able to complete a project that was stopped long ago. The flyovers will play a key role in solving the traffic blocks in the city and ensuring development of the national highway. The government was able to complete the project at a fast pace despite many crises and it is a proud achievement," he said. (ANI)