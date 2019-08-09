Two gates of Indravati dam opened in rain-battered Odisha

Nabarangpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following relentless rain that triggered flash floods here, two gates of Indravati dam were opened on Friday to release excessive water.

Due to heavy downpour and overflowing of dams, commuters were stranded for hours at Dharamgarh, Kalampur, Junagarh, Madanpur and several other areas due to waterlogging.

Moreover, one person lost his life and two sustained injuries after they were swept away by excessive water on the road at Dedhsuli village of Kalahandi district earlier today.

Besides roads and houses, the rain has inundated large tracts of agricultural land in the region. While taking stock of the situation, Dharamgarh MLA Mousadhi Bag assured that he will send a report of the damaged agricultural land to the government to get relief for farmers.

"After proper verification of the damaged land by the agricultural department, I will send the report to the government for the necessary help," he said.

The train schedule was also hampered due to incessant rains in Odisha.

According to the Eastern Railway PRO office, as many as seven trains were cancelled, twelve delayed and thirteen others diverted on the Titilagarh-Rayagada route today.

Besides, three trains- Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger, Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passenger and Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger will also be cancelled for today, the Railway official said. (ANI)

