Two girls harassed for not wearing burqa, 1 held

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Two girls have filed a written complaint with police here alleging that they were harassed by miscreants for not wearing a burqa while going to school.

One of the two persons who were named by the girls has been arrested, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has also been registered. (ANI)

