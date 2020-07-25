Two girls, stuck in Pench river while taking selfie, rescued in MP

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Two girls, who had ventured into Pench river here to take a selfie while standing on a rock, were rescued by police, district administration and local people, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on July 23 when a group of girls ventured into the riverside and two of them got stuck after water level rose.

"A group of six girls came to the riverside of which two went into the Pench river to click selfie but they stuck after the water level of the river rose," SK Singh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said.

"A team of police personnel managed to rescue the girls with the help of local administration and also some of the villagers. The girls were standing on the rock for an hour. They were so frightened that they could barely speak even after they were rescued. They were sent to hospital however there is no casualty," the SDPO added. (ANI)

