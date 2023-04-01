Two groups clash in Hyderabad, police take suo-moto cognizance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Police in Hyderabad on Saturday said they have taken suo-moto cognizance of a clash that took place between two groups following sloganeering on Ram Navami on March 30 during evening Ramzan prayers.

Police said that they have not received any complaints so far, however, they have taken sou-moto cognisance of the matter.

"A clash occurred between two groups in the Charminar area. A few people from the Muslim community attacked a few people from the Hindu community who came on a bike and started sloganeering on Ram Navami day during Ramadan evening prayers," Charminar Station House Officer (SHO) said.

"Police didn't receive any complaint, however, a case has been filed by taking suo-moto cognisance. The accused are yet to be identified," the SHO said.

Further probe into the incident is underway.



Clashes were reported in various other parts of the country during the Ram Navami 'Shobha Yatra' including in Mumbai and in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Clashes were reported in Bihar's Nalanda on March 31 near Gagan Diwan under the Laheri Police Station area in Biharsharif, which is the district headquarters of Nalanda. Miscreants pelted stones and set around half a dozen vehicles ablaze. According to police, three people sustained bullet injuries in firing in the clash.

Over 20 people were arrested after the clash in which eight persons were injured, a police official said on Saturday.

Personnel of police and administration forces were deployed at the spot and security has been increased in the district and police are patrolling the area The police and security personnel are deployed and patrolling the district in wake of the clash.

Section 144 has also been imposed in Bihar's Nalanda and also in Sasaram, which reported a clash on March 31.

Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, Ashok Mishra has appealed to the people not to believe rumours and to maintain peace.

"Police are patrolling the area, and are on alert. We're maintaining peace. Over 20 people were arrested. Eight people were injured and three sustained bullet injuries. People should not believe rumours. The situation under control now," Mishra told ANI. (ANI)

