Two held, 1.8 kg charas recovered in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Two men from Mumbai have been arrested and 1.86 kg charas has allegedly been recovered from them, the Kullu Police said on Sunday.



As per the police, a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"The Kullu Police has recovered 1.81 kg of charas from the possession of two men in Bhuntar. They are residents of Mumbai. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act," said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police Kullu. (ANI)

