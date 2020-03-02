Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Kadamtala (Tripura) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.

The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons were arrested while they were travelling in a green coloured SUV. Both the accused were also found to be in possession of fake BSF identity cards. More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)

