Two held for abducting, raping minor in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Two youths were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl under Sitapur police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Wednesday, the police said.

The arrested youths have been identified as Vimlesh Khes and Rohit Minj, residents of Jamdih village, Lundra Tehsil in the district.



Sitapur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhurvesh Kumar Jaiswal said, "A complaint was lodged on December 22 on which the police registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) of the IPC and started investigation into the matter."

After police recorded the statement of the minor, they caught the accused and interrogated them in relation to the incident. During interrogation the accused confessed to the crime.

"After the evidence of crime, the police increased the section 376 (rape) and sections 5, 6 of the POCSO act into the case and sent the accused to judicial custody," SDOP Jaiswal said. (ANI)

