Two held for beating man to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI) : Two people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Old Delhi Railway Station here on Tuesday, police said.

The accused Lallan and Ayub allegedly beat up Mohammed Ovaish, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh after a scuffle broke out among them on Sunday night. They fled the spot after the man fell to the ground after losing consiousness.

Police who arrived after being informed rushed Ovaish to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A post mortem was conducted and the body of Ovaish was handed over to his family members, the police said.

A case was registered at Kotwali police station under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were later apprehended, the police said.