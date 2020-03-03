Two held for carrying contraband in separate cases in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): In a crackdown on street drug peddlers, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Ghatkopar unit has arrested two persons and seized 7,040 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Cough Syrup and 17 kg Ganja in two separate incidents, Police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shakir Mohd. Hussain Retiwala and Rabiul Hasan Yakub Shaikh.

According to police, Ghatkopar unit has arrested Shakir Mohd, Hussain Retiwala on February 29 from Tilak Nagar Road, Chembur with 400 bottles of Codeine phosphate Cough Syrup.

During the investigation, on March 2 ANC seized 6,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Cough Syrup worth Rs 13, 28, 000 produced by various companies from CST Road, Kurla.

"3,000 bottles of WALLREX Cough Syrup, 2,560 bottles of ESKUF Cough Syrup, 1,080 bottles of APDYL - CM Cough Syrup were seized from CST Road, Kurla," said Police Inspector Shashank Shelke.

In another incident on February 29, a person was also arrested for carrying 17 kg ganja of worth Rs 3,40,000 by the ANC Ghatkopar unit from Lallubhai compound area, Mankhurd.

Cases under section 8(c) of NDPS Act 1985 have been registered against both the accused. (ANI)

